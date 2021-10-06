What Is Fox & Friends Co-Host and Radio Host Brian Kilmeade’s Salary?

Brian Kilmeade is one of the regular co-hosts of the television program Fox & Friends. In addition to that show, he also hosts a national radio show The Brian Kilmeade Show on the Fox News Radio network.

As a co-host for the unarguably conservative-skewed Fox Network, Kilmeade has consistently criticized policies including COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates . He's also known for inflammatory racial remarks. Let’s look at how much Kilmeade earns as a television host alongside Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt .

Brian Kilmeade on “Fox and Friends”

Fox & Friends has been on the air since 1998 and features news headlines as well as reports on entertainment, politics, and interviews for current events. The show and the network as a whole have favored the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

In August, Kilmeade compared unvaccinated New Yorkers to Americans stranded in Afghanistan in response to the indoor vaccination mandate that had just been passed.

Another vaccine-focused moment was in July when Kilmeade stated that getting vaccinated is an individual’s choice. He compared the choice to be unvaccinated to the choice to go cliff-diving, noting, “It seems a little dangerous, but I’m not going to judge you.”

His co-host Steve Doocy took a different stance and urged people to get the vaccine. Remarking that those people "don’t want to die," he said indoor mask mandates were enacted to protect the unvaccinated.

In June, Kilmeade took on critical race theory and claimed that its supporters are “trying to take down white culture.” He said that white people are being “marginalized on a daily basis.” During the same broadcast, Doocy downplayed the issue of racism in the U.S. because the country recently elected an African-American president.

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Kilmeade earns $4 million annually for the co-host position on Fox & Friends.

