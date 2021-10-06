What Is Fox & Friends Co-Host and Radio Host Brian Kilmeade’s Salary?By Kathryn Underwood
Oct. 6 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Brian Kilmeade is one of the regular co-hosts of the television program Fox & Friends. In addition to that show, he also hosts a national radio show The Brian Kilmeade Show on the Fox News Radio network.
As a co-host for the unarguably conservative-skewed Fox Network, Kilmeade has consistently criticized policies including COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. He's also known for inflammatory racial remarks. Let’s look at how much Kilmeade earns as a television host alongside Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.
Brian Kilmeade on “Fox and Friends”
Fox & Friends has been on the air since 1998 and features news headlines as well as reports on entertainment, politics, and interviews for current events. The show and the network as a whole have favored the Republican Party and Donald Trump.
In August, Kilmeade compared unvaccinated New Yorkers to Americans stranded in Afghanistan in response to the indoor vaccination mandate that had just been passed.
Another vaccine-focused moment was in July when Kilmeade stated that getting vaccinated is an individual’s choice. He compared the choice to be unvaccinated to the choice to go cliff-diving, noting, “It seems a little dangerous, but I’m not going to judge you.”
His co-host Steve Doocy took a different stance and urged people to get the vaccine. Remarking that those people "don’t want to die," he said indoor mask mandates were enacted to protect the unvaccinated.
In June, Kilmeade took on critical race theory and claimed that its supporters are “trying to take down white culture.” He said that white people are being “marginalized on a daily basis.” During the same broadcast, Doocy downplayed the issue of racism in the U.S. because the country recently elected an African-American president.
According to Celebritynetworth.com, Kilmeade earns $4 million annually for the co-host position on Fox & Friends.
Kilmeade’s influence extends further throughout the Fox network with his national radio program, The Brian Kilmeade Show, airing on the Fox News Radio network every weekday from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. ET.
Brian Kilmeade's wife and family
Kilmeade has been married to Dawn Kilmeade since 1993. The couple has three children together—Kaitlyn, Bryan, and Kirstyn. According to his online biography, his family lives in Massapequa, N.Y.
What books has Brian Kilmeade authored?
In addition to his television and radio programs, Kilmeade has authored or co-authored multiple books, mainly in historical genres. Many of his books have achieved New York Times bestseller status. The following are among Kilmeade’s books:
- George Washington’s Secret Six
- The Games Do Count
- It’s How You Play the Game
- Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates
- Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans
- Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers
- The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul (to be released November 2, 2021)
Brian Kilmeade’s current net worth
Although some estimate Kilmeade’s net worth at $8 million, he earns $4 million per year and has been in the television hosting industry for many years. So, his actual net worth could potentially be higher than that. His radio salary and earnings from book sales likely contribute to his overall net worth as well.