Was Donald Trump Working With Alfa Bank? Latest Findings

For years, former President Donald Trump has been accused of working with Russia secretively before and during his presidential campaign. There has been speculation about whether Trump was communicating with Alfa Bank , which is based in Russia.

There have been ongoing charges, accusations, and other lawful proceedings regarding the accusations. Multiple cybersecurity professionals had their findings on Trump’s communication with Russia sent to the FBI. It remains to be seen what the research determines.

The history of Donald Trump and Alfa Bank

In 2016, an anonymous scientist claimed that he found evidence that the Trump Organization, which is based in New York, was in communications with the Russian bank. The scientist reportedly noticed in July 2016 that Alfa Bank was irregularly pinging a U.S. server that was registered to the former president’s organization.

Pinging usually consists of one party testing and verifying the IP address of another party. The bank and the Trump Organization were involved in some type of communication, the scientist claims.

The anonymous scientist is well respected in the cybersecurity world, as well as his colleagues, and they all reportedly shared their findings, according to The New Yorker. As the cybersecurity professionals continued their research on the activity between the bank and the Trump Organization, he found that the irregular activity wasn't a malware attack from Russia.

The activity was normal communication between the two parties during their respective business hours. The professionals claim that the specific server that was under the Trump Organization was mainly communicating with Alfa Bank’s server. It was specifically designed not to communicate with other servers around the world.

Among the various interviews Slate did in 2016, various cybersecurity professionals concluded that the activity between the two parties was purposely secretive. The reports likely weren't fake. Trump continued his presidential campaign at that time. There were many reports surrounding his campaign that he was supposedly in contact with Russian parties. Hillary Clinton's campaign used the researchers' reports while she was running for president under the Democratic party against Trump.

Alfa Bank’s principals—Aven, Khan, and a man named Mikhail Fridman—are personally suing Fusion GPS, a research firm in Washington that had hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, to investigate Donald Trump’s relationships in Russia before the 2016 election pic.twitter.com/IkWQpVdIMY — Stringwall 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@StringwallApp) September 29, 2021