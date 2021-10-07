Fox News Is Family Business for White House Correspondent Peter Doocy

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy has been under the microscope lately due to his tense exchanges with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in recent days. So, we’re offering info on the 34-year-old, including his career history and salary.

In one Briefing Room exchange with Psaki, Doocy asked about President Joe Biden's assertion that the Build Back Better package is going to be smaller than $3.5 trillion. “So, are you now admitting that the plan does not cost zero?” Doocy asked.