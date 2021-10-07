Fox News Is Family Business for White House Correspondent Peter Doocy

Fox News Is Family Business for White House Correspondent Peter DoocyBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 7 2021, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy has been under the microscope lately due to his tense exchanges with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in recent days. So, we’re offering info on the 34-year-old, including his career history and salary.
In one Briefing Room exchange with Psaki, Doocy asked about President Joe Biden's assertion that the Build Back Better package is going to be smaller than $3.5 trillion. “So, are you now admitting that the plan does not cost zero?” Doocy asked.
“Let’s not dumb this down for the American public here,” Psaki replied. “What we’re talking about is how much the topline investments are, which are all paid for, so therefore, it costs zero. No matter what the cost or size of the topline investments are, we have ways to pay for it. So, the point that’s important to the American public—all of your viewers too—is that this is not going to cost the American public a dollar. … The plan costs nothing for the American people who make less than $400,000.”
Doocy reportedly gets a seven-figure salary at Fox News.
According to Doocy’s Fox News biography, he earned a B.A. in political science from Villanova University. He started working at Fox News in 2009 as an assignment reporter based in the New York bureau.
Since then, he has provided live coverage of every major election and reported on the Navy Yard shooting, the Sandy Hook shooting, the Dannemora prison escape, and the Boston Marathon bombing. He also interviewed the Navy SEAL who claimed to have fired the shot that killed Osama bin Laden.
During the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Doocy interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.), and former President Donald Trump. He also covered Biden’s campaign, yielding “several viral and newsworthy moments,” according to the bio.
Doocy’s yearly salary is estimated to be $100,000, while estimates of his net worth range from $500,000 to $2 million, according to FutureofWorking.com.
Peter Doocy is the son of "Fox & Friends" anchor Steve Doocy.
Fox News jobs run in the Doocy family. Peter’s father is Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy. (And Peter’s wife is Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn.)
“As somebody who grew up watching my dad on TV, I always admired how he was able to make big news while talking to very famous people and making them laugh, Peter told NJ.com in 2014. “‘Hey, that’s my dad with the president! They look like frat brothers!’ When you’re a kid, that’s cool.”
Now that Peter is a White House correspondent for the cable news channel, he and his dad don’t overlap at the office much. The younger Doocy told Deseret News this June, “He and I are in different departments, and by the time I get in most days, he’s already home, and I have different bosses than he has, and different sets of producers and editorial people.”