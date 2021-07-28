Will DGNR Stock Complete CCC Intelligent Solutions Merger Below $10?

Currently, DGNR stock is being tracked by just one Wall Street analyst, who has given the stock a buy rating and a target price of $15.

Based on DGNR’s current price, CCC has an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. Based on this value and CCC’s revenues, its valuation multiples for 2020 and 2021 are 10.7x and 9.4x, respectively. Considering that peers Guidewire Software and Duck Creek Technologies are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 11.4x and 18.8x, respectively, CCC stock looks undervalued and worth considering.