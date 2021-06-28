SENS Stock Rises, Good Long-Term Investment in the Diabetes Market

Senseonics (SENS) stock gained over 6 percent on June 25 and was trading sharply higher in premarkets on June 26. Why is SENS stock rising and is it expected to go up more from these levels?

SENS stock has gained almost 86 percent so far in June, which has taken its YTD returns to 339 percent. However, the stock still trades 31 percent below its 52-week high prices.

Why SENS stock is rising

Earlier this month, SENS stock rose after it was featured among the top discussion topics on Reddit group WallStreetBets. As we’ve seen in 2021, stocks that become popular on WallStreetBets witness a buying spree after the group created “magic” in names like AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers.

Also, as I noted in a previous article, the stock started to look attractive amid the fall. Some investors seem to have bought into the positive fundamental story for Senseonics at lower prices.

Meanwhile, the recent uptrend in SENS stock is being driven by a rise in penny names. Also, SENS is getting added to the Russel 3,000 index. The index is adding several other stocks including Fisker and Paysafe. There has been a broad-based buying in all of the stocks.

Stocks tend to rise when they get added to any index. The passive funds that track the index have to buy the stocks in the proportion of their weightage, which leads to a spike in volumes. Also, the Russell 3,000 index adding SENS stock is a sign that the stock has moved ahead from being a “meme stock.” Even Tesla with all of its fan following received a shot in the arm when the S&P 500 added it as a constituent in 2020.