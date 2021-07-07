Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Canceled, New Partners to Come

After awarding the Pentagon cloud contract to Microsoft, the government has decided to cancel the offer and move in a different direction. The contract, which was about two years in the making, ended because of shifts in the political and technological environments.

With the original Microsoft deal off the table, who will win the Pentagon cloud contract next?

The Microsoft JEDI Cloud contract was a point of contention for years.

The Pentagon awarded the JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) Cloud contract to Microsoft in 2019. The goal was to consolidate and organize an expansive trove of data within the Pentagon and launch the government into the cloud computing era.

However, political issues led to severe delays for the JEDI Cloud contract. Then-President Trump was at the helm when the government approved the contract. Competing companies vying for the Pentagon cloud contract said that the deal was ripe with bias.

One of those competing companies was Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post. Trump voiced his disdain for the newspaper in the past due to its critical publications centered around his presidency.

