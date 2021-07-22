Who Is on the Crypto Council for Innovation? Big Supporters, Explained

Coinbase operates a cryptocurrency exchange , so the company's involvement makes sense. Fidelity Digital Assets is an arm of the larger Fidelity institution and is working to construct enterprise-grade Bitcoin custody and more, specifically for larger institutions. Paradigm is an investment firm with a crypto lens. Meanwhile, Square's payment solutions have extended to crypto by offering grants that are paid in Bitcoin and used to develop Bitcoin.

There are a plethora of individuals behind each of these organizations, and the CCI isn't totally transparent about its full list of supporters. Of course, we know that Dorsey spearheads Square, so his involvement is a given. Right now, we know that these brands and other cryptocurrency leaders are helping push the CCI agenda for a more crypto-focused economy.