When Will Apple Release Digital IDs? iOS 15 Expected This Fall

In yet another move toward holistic digitization, Apple has announced its plans to release digital IDs. The upcoming feature will only be available in certain states to begin with, but it could mark a new era for travel—and privacy .

Here are all the details on what Apple's digital IDs entail (including the ins and outs of privacy), plus when to expect this feature to drop in the real world.

Apple announces that digital IDs are coming.

Apple has been teasing its forthcoming operating system, iOS 15, for some time. Apple currently plans to drop the system in the fall, although some features won't be available right away. One of those features is the digital ID, where people can store identification in the Apple Wallet alongside credit cards.

In the announcement, Apple said, "Built with privacy at the forefront, Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch."

The logistics of that privacy will be a key concern for people as it isn't clear how Apple plans to use the identification data it collects when someone uploads an ID to the Wallet. While Apple has clarified that the Wallet is totally encrypted and protected from identity theft, the company could still use the data that these identifications provide to benefit its own bottom line.

