Where Will Waymo Expand to Next? The Self-Driving Company Launches Service in San Francisco

From January 2019 to September 2020, Waymo vehicles were involved in 47 “contact events.” Contact events were collisions that happened with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Out of those 47 collisions, 29 of them occurred in simulation tests, and the other 18 happened in real life situations. Most of the collisions were at fault of a human driver or pedestrian, and none of them resulted in “severe or life-threatening injuries,” Waymo told the Verge. The most common type of crashes were rear-end collisions.