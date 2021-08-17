Will Walmart Accept Crypto Payments Following Its New Job Ad?

Amazon posted its own job ad targeting a crypto expert in late Jul. 2021. The move pushed Bitcoin's value up by 11 percent by the following day. On the contrary, Walmart doesn't seem to be having the same impact as Amazon did on the flagship coin. As of early Aug. 17, Bitcoin had fallen 1.13 percent in the last 24 hours. Still, the coin holds a value of $46,602.75, which is immense considering where the coin came from.