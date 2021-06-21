Vita Coco’s Parent All Market Could Go Public Soon, Wait to Buy

The coconut water category in beverages hasn't been doing well lately. It has come under pressure due to competition from other healthy beverage options. In fact, retail sales of coconut and other plant waters decreased by about 14 percent from 2015 to 2020, according to Euromonitor International.

While Vita Coco has posted double-digit growth in revenues every year since its founding except in 2019, the growth rate has been declining lately. The competition in the space is already fierce not just from coconut water but from other healthier beverages. Vita Coco is still the market leader in the coconut water space with Zico being a distant second. Runa and Ever & Ever are also facing stiff competition from market giants like Monster, Red Bull, PepsiCo, and Danone in their respective categories.