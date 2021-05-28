VACQ Versus HOL: Which Space Exploration SPAC Stock to Buy Now

The VACQ and Rocket Lab merger valued the combined entity at a pro forma implied equity value of $4.8 billion. In the investor presentation, Rocket Lab said that it expects to post revenues of $749 million in 2025, which would mean a 2025 price-to-sales multiple of 6.4x.

It expects to be EBITDA positive in 2023 and expects to post an EBITDA of $168 million in 2025, which would mean a 2025 EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 24.3x.