How to Send and Receive Bitcoin on Twitter With New 'Tip Jar' Feature

Tip Jar is supported on IOS and Android, but only certain users can get the feature activated. Inviting an initial group of users to test this feature, many users will find that they aren't able to set up the feature. Apparently, those who can activate the feature will see a little money icon on their profile pages, while those using Android will be able to see the icon on their profile, while on Twitter Spaces.

For users who are eligible, they can access the feature by selecting "Edit Profile" where they will find the "Tip Jar" feature "off" by default. Once selected, users will be brought to the Tip Jar setting screen where they will have the option to toggle over and select the third party of their choosing. It's important for users to note that once this feature is enabled, the username associated with the third party selected will be publicly displayed on the Twitter profile.