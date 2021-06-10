Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock Is a Speculative Play, Wait to Buy

The positive trial results for the COVID-19 treatment are a positive development for Aethlon stock. Two patients were treated with the company’s Hemopurifier over a total of nine sessions and both of their conditions improved.

In a press release, Aethlon CEO Charles Fisher said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world over, prompting the need for innovative treatment approaches. We believe that the Hemopurifier® is such an innovation, as it is the only known device that can filter out exosomes, which are thought to play a role in the severity of infectious diseases like COVID-19.”