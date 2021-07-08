Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Stock Looks Like a Solid Bet After the SPRQ Merger

The one analyst covering SPRQ stock has given it a "buy" rating and target price of $15. The target implies an upside of 51 percent over the next 12 months.

Based on SPRQ’s current price, Sunlight has an EV (enterprise value) of $1.3 billion. According to the company’s own projections, its revenue should be $157 million and $198.9 million by 2022 and 2023, respectively. This gives it an EV-to-revenue multiple of 8.3x and 6.5x for 2022 and 2023, respectively. In comparison, Open Lending and Affirm Holdings have next-12-month EV-to-sales multiples of 22x and 16.4x, respectively.