Stay-at-Home Stocks Could Rebound As Delta Variant Gains Steam

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is another company whose shares fell majorly this year. However, the summer is proving to be better for CHWY stock with 35 percent growth since May.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is another company that could benefit from a COVID-19 resurgence in the form of the Delta variant. Many companies have returned or are planning to return to the office, but the Delta variant could put that on hold. Virtual meetings could continue to be a part of the foreseeable future after all. Since May, ZM stock has gained about 24 percent of value. Considering that the shares are 34 percent off their all-time highs, it could be a decent time to plan an entrance.