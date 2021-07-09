Stamps.com Is Going Private Through a $6.6 Billion Buyout Deal

Shares in STMP closed on July 8 at $197. Performing well at the beginning of 2021, STMP has lulled recently but hovered around $200 for the better part of the year.

However, after news of the public-to-private deal, shares of STMP soared overnight and opened at $322 on July 9. The surge in the price reflected the price Thoma Bravo listed in its offer. Investors looking to cash in on the deal still have some room for profit, although not as much as long-term shareholders. Shares will likely maintain near-deal prices since Thoma Bravo’s deal creates a guide of what shares are worth leading up to the finalization of the deal.