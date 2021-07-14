What’s Next for SRAC Stock? The SEC Fine and Momentus Merger Explained

SPACs have been capitalizing on regulatory arbitrage for far too long. The SEC fine could change things for the better by improving screening by sponsors—an issue that has been weighing on SPAC stocks this year. After Hindenburg Research accused Chamath Palihapitiya of failing to do due diligence on the Clover Health merger, CLOV stock tumbled below its IPO price of $10. Despite Reddit traders pumping it back up to a high of $28.85, it's now returned to below $10.