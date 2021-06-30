Momentus Valuation Reduced in Amended SPAC Deal, SRAC Stock Up 6%

On June 29, SRAC filed an amended registration statement with the SEC and revised the details of the merger deal with Momentus announced in October 2020. SRAC reduced Momentus's pro forma enterprise value (EV) from $1.2 billion to $700 million. However, based on SRAC stock's current market price of $13.95, the EV is about $976.5 million.

Based on this EV and Momentus’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2023 and 2024 are 14.8x and 2.3x, respectively. Since Momentus is a high-growth stock, the company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.2x looks much more attractive.

Considering that peers Astra (HOL) and Rocket Lab (VACQ) are trading at 2025 EV-to-sales multiples of 1.8x and 6x, respectively, Momentus stock looks undervalued.