Why Space Flights Aren’t Helping AMZN and SPCE Stocks

That we could watch an entire mission to and from space in the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee, shows how thin Earth's atmosphere is. #BlueOrigin

Are people impressed by these billionaires' feats? Maybe. However, investors might be more interested in company leaders proving they can make smart business moves. The stock activity also suggests that the larger investment space understands these flights are marginal improvements—Virgin Galactic didn't even officially make it past the Kármán line into outer space. There's also the energy it takes to launch a space flight to consider: shouldn't the mega-rich be doing their fair share to tackle climate change rather than contributing to it?