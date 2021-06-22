Soho House's Parent Company Releases Financials Ahead of IPO

After a tough year for in-person operations, Soho House and its corporate companions are going public. Parent company Membership Collective Group first announced the IPO in May 2021, and has since divulged its financials in a registration statement with the SEC—its first official step toward the public market.

What does the future look like for Soho House and the MCG umbrella, and what can investors expect from the impending IPO?

The company is a "global membership platform of physical and digital spaces" that consists of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, The Ned, and Scorpios Beach Club. MCG has properties around the globe, with locations in Hong Kong, London, Mykonos, and—of course—New York City.

MCG first filed with the SEC on a confidential basis, but has since taken the step toward publicizing the document. Once a company goes public, all the financials are public record. Some companies like to ease into this. Of course, we're still waiting for the company to fill out some crucial details about the offering, but it's evidence that the Soho House family is taking things seriously.

Will Soho House's lack of profitability keep it from succeeding in the market?

Just spent a lovely evening at SUMMER RIVER HOUSE, #SohoHouse@TheOakleyCourt Windsor. The #RiverThames is so peaceful. pic.twitter.com/h6bX18ox4O — Simon Noakes ★ Future School Thinker (@SimonNoakes) June 16, 2021

Soho House has never been profitable. The company says, "We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception, and we may not be able to achieve profitability." This is a risk that many companies and investors take, as evidenced by brands such as Uber and Airbnb.

Article continues below advertisement

The market knows that profitability can be difficult to balance when a company is growing, but public shares of Soho House stock will put pressure on MCG to convert. This could end up increasing prices for services, and Soho House may not be in a position to do that so soon after the pandemic.

MCG says in its S-1, "Despite the significant impact on our sales and profitability that the pandemic had in fiscal 2020 and continues to have in fiscal 2021, it has allowed us to accelerate changes within the business, both to focus even greater energy on improving our offer for members, and to drive sustainable efficiencies through a lower cost base. We accelerated our digital expansion and launched new membership types, Soho Friends and SOHO HOME+, and we have further digital projects ready to launch in 2021."