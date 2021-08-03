Why WCG Clinical’s IPO Is Worth a Close Look for Investors

While it's still difficult for retail investors to get their hands on a pre-IPO stock, marketplaces like SharesPost and EquityZen allow individual investors to acquire shares in hot private firms. However, if you want to wait for WCG’s IPO to conclude to buy its shares, you can buy it like any other stock. All you need to do is have a brokerage account with a broker and then put an order in for the number of shares you would like to buy. WCG will be available under the ticker "WCGC" after it starts trading.