WalkMe (WKME) IPO Is Coming Soon, Stock Looks Expensive

WalkMe hasn’t disclosed an IPO date yet, but various reports suggest that it could come as early as June 16. The company plans to offer 9.3 million shares in the IPO, which will likely be priced between $29 and $32 per share.

If WalkMe prices at the midpoint of that range, the company would have a valuation of $2.9 billion. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The listed underwriters for the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, and BMO Capital Markets. WalkMe has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.4 million shares at the IPO price.