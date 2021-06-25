SentinelOne (S) IPO Stock Looks Like a Buy Amid Cybersecurity Push

The cybersecurity company plans to offer 32 million shares in the IPO, which is set to be priced at $26–$29 per share. The IPO will value SentinelOne at $7 billion. The net proceeds from the offering will mainly be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

SentinelOne will also raise an additional $50 million in a concurrent private placement with several investors, including Tiger Global, Insight Venture Partners, Third Point Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.