Why NGCA SPAC Stock Is a Speculative Buy Amid Virgin Orbit Merger Rumors

In its March 2021 IPO, NGCA raised $350 million by offering 35 million shares for $10 each. It's looking for a merger target in the industrial, technology, and healthcare-related space. NGCA is co-led by George Mattson and Gregory Summe. Summe is a former chairman of the Carlyle Group, while Mattson is a former Goldman Sachs banker. The team’s previous SPAC, NextGen Acquisition (NGAC), plans to take commercial EV developer Xos Trucks public.