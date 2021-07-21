Should You Buy Kaltura IPO Stock, or Give It a Miss?

Kaltura is set to start trading on Jul. 21 and has priced its IPO at $10, at the midpoint of its initial price range of $9–$11. While the IPO market is looking strong in terms of the number of new issues, new listings' performance hasn’t been great. Even excluding some Chinese companies, this year's IPO market has significantly underperformed 2020's. According to Bloomberg, on average, companies that went for an IPO last week closed the week 1.3 percent below their issue price.