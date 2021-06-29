Hertz Emerges Stronger and Leaner From Bankruptcy, Stock Is a Buy

The rental car industry is booming in the U.S. and used car prices are at an all-time high. Due to the COVID pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the travel demand plunged, which forced rental car companies to cut their fleets. As vaccinations took hold, domestic travel is making a comeback in a big way, which is leading to a surge in the demand for car rentals. However, the supply remains limited. It might take some time to ramp up the capacity since the auto inventory remains at close to a 50-year low. This is a very good time for Hertz to emerge out of bankruptcy. Rental prices should stay elevated for an extended period of time.