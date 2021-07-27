Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Stock Is a Good Buy—Forecast, Explained

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63 lakh shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the offering has been set at Rs 695–720 per share. The issue's market lot size is 20 shares. Glenmark Life has reserved up to 50 percent of the offering for QIBs (qualified institutional buyers), up to 15 percent for NIIs (non-institutional investors), and up to 35 percent for retail investors. The offering opened for subscription on July 27 and will close on July 29.