FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

FinWise plans to offer 4.13 million shares at $13–$15 per share. The company is offering 3.57 million shares in the IPO, while the selling shareholder is offering about 0.56 million shares. The company won't receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder. FinWise will use the net proceeds from the offering to fund organic growth, to continue the buildout of its operating infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes.