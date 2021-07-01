EverCommerce (EVCM) IPO Stock Is a Good Buy as Economy Rebounds

In July, the U.S. IPO markets look set to continue the momentum from June. EverCommerce has priced its IPO and is listing on July 1. What’s the forecast for EverCommerce stock and should you buy the IPO?

EverCommerce provides SaaS services to small and medium-sized companies in the services industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based out of Denver.

EverCommerce IPO data and price

EverCommerce has priced the IPO at $17 per share, which is at the midpoint of its previous range of $16–$18. SentinelOne, which went public on June 30, priced its IPO way above the initial range. However, Krispy Kreme has priced the IPO below the previously announced price range.

Article continues below advertisement

Companies change the IPO pricing based on the market’s response during roadshows. In 2020, when the U.S. IPO market was red hot, it wasn't uncommon for companies to revise the IPO pricing upwards multiple times before the final price. Goldman Sachs, KKR Capital Markets, JP Morgan Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are the lead book-running managers for the EverCommerce IPO.

Article continues below advertisement