With or Without Short Squeeze, Clover Health (CLOV) Is a Good Buy

Usually, investors find it quite enticing to buy a stock when it's falling. It isn't the best strategy since the stock might be falling for a valid reason and its prospects might not be great. This doesn’t seem to be the case with CLOV though. The decline in the stock is due to profit-taking after the huge Reddit-driven surge and the expiration in its lock-up period. The Hindenburg allegations are a matter of concern for investors but the company has been addressing the concerns quite well until now. Despite the allegations, Clover Health’s business model doesn’t seem flawed and the fundamentals are improving as well.