Ryan Specialty Group Shares Jump 17% in Trading Debut

When Ryan founded the company in 2010, the world was in a financial crisis. It was that volatility and uncertainty that arose during those years that accelerated the opportunity to start a specialty insurance company, Ryan stated in the company’s prospectus filed with the SEC.

In his letter to prospective shareholders, Ryan refers to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s famous quote “I skate to where the puck is going, not where it is.”

“It was clear to me where the puck was going,” Ryan wrote. “There was a need for a new wholesale distributor of specialty insurance solutions who could provide the talent and scale that retail brokers required to navigate the impending changes. There was also a need among insurance carriers for a new trading partner to assist them in meeting the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex market by providing differentiated underwriting talent on a delegated authority basis.”