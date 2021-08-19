Rocket Lab Has a Lot of Potential as Merger Vote With VACQ Nears

Rocket Lab holds a strong presence in the space launch market next to SpaceX. The two firms frequently launch privately designed rockets into space. Rocket Lab has launched 97 satellites across 16 missions. Rocket Lab's launch business generated $13.5 million in sales in 2018, $48 million in 2019, and $33 million in 2020. Despite last year’s setback, the company expects the launch revenue growth to recover in 2021 and steadily increase to $399 million by 2025.

In 2021, Rocket Lab generated $2 million in sales from space systems. The company expects that the segment will become a significant driver in the coming years. It projects $350 million in revenue by 2025. The company’s Electron competes with rockets that are being developed by Astra and Virgin Orbit, while Neutron faces competition from the medium-lift rockets being built by Firefly Aerospace and ABL Space. Rocket Lab has a planned mission to the moon later this year and Venus in 2023. The company has a pipeline of $2.2 billion in deals.