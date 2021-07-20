Robinhood IPO Is Richly Valued—Why Investors Should Wait to Buy

Even at the higher end of the indicated price range, Robinhood will be valued at nearly $35 billion, which is lower than $40 billion or more it was expected to be valued at, according to The Wall Street Journal. Given the high investor interest in the Robinhood IPO, the company could price the IPO at the higher end of the IPO range. Most of the companies price within the range. However, some companies have gone below or above the range due to low or high interest.