PrestaShop Versus Shopify: Comparing E-Commerce Platforms

In a world with many players in the e-commerce market, two companies are often pitted against each other. Shopify , which is a publicly-traded firm, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Shopify provides very similar services to PrestaShop, which is a privately owned company. Both companies offer unlimited product listings, order fulfillment, refunds, and inventory tracking.

PrestaShop is a leading e-commerce platform throughout Europe and Latin America. According to a press release , it features 300,000 online stores globally, which generated over 22 billion euros in 2020 sales.

Shopify is the world’s leading online store builder and offers seamless integration across many third-party plugins, payment gateways, and marketplaces. Shopify is also an early investor in digital payment processor Stripe , which is expected to go public in the near future.

PrestaShop's partnership with ContextLogic

PrestaShop made headlines this week due to its recently inked deal with ContextLogic, which is a leading U.S. online e-commerce firm. ContextLogic Inc. is the parent company to Wish—a fast-growing online platform connecting vendors with customers around the world.

The two-year partnership deal will benefit each of the companies. Wish will be granted “Trusted Partner” status on PrestaShop, which will give its customers a better variety of merchants and brands. Wish will also have a special landing page on PrestaShop’s merchant platform.

PrestaShop merchants and brands will also be able to sell products on the Wish marketplace. PrestaShop merchants will get special incentives as well as support in marketing and sales.

