5 Olympic-Related Stocks To Watch Ahead of the Tokyo Games

Both IG and InvestorPlace named Dentsu as an Olympic-related stock to watch, since the company—Japan’s largest advertising and PR firm—is serving as the marketing agency of the Tokyo games. “Leveraging the sports business knowledge and know-how that it has cultivated over many years, Dentsu will channel all the Group’s resources toward the success of the 32nd Olympic Games and the 16th Paralympic Games that will be held in 2020,” a spokesperson said, reports IG.