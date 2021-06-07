Janus’s Strong Outlook Is Set To Drive Its Stock After the JIH Merger

JIH has given Janus a pro forma implied equity value of $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, at JIH’s current stock price, Janus is valued at around $1.8 billion. After adjusting for its pro forma $568 million net debt, it would have an EV (enterprise value) of $2.4 billion. Based on this EV and Janus’ projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 3.9x and 3.5x, respectively. The company’s 2023 EV-to-sales multiple of 3.3x looks very attractive.