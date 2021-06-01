Logo
Home > News > AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
AMC movie theater box office
Source: Getty

Mudrick Capital Is Buying Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

By

Jun. 1 2021, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

AMC, the struggling major movie chain, is raising a fresh batch of funding through Mudrick Capital. On June 1, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) announced a deal with Mudrick Capital Management to sell 8.5 million shares of its common stock.

Article continues below advertisement

AMC says that it's the largest movie exhibition chain not only in the U.S. but in Europe and worldwide with 950 theatre locations. Recently, the company has struggled like many entertainment industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AMC grabbed headlines in January when it was part of a short squeeze that raised prices of GameStop and AMC stock.

AMC and GameStop were both considered Reddit “meme stocks” because their stock prices rallied due to social media attention rather than official company news or developments. Over the past week, AMC stock increased again to an unusual high and neared the top price it reached in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Mudrick Capital's agreement with AMC

As the nation seems to be coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions are easing around the country, AMC is optimistic about the future of moviegoing. Part of AMC's movement forward is the partial sale to Mudrick Capital.

amc outlook
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Mudrick Capital is under agreement to purchase 8.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $27.12 per share. AMC’s cash proceeds of $230.5 million will be used mainly to fund acquisitions of more theatre leases and other investments to help enhance consumer appeal of AMC theatres, according to the press release.

AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said that the transaction with Mudrick Capital would enable the company to “be aggressive in going after the most valuable theatre assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aron also noted that the deal is a positive one for the company shareholders. He said that the 8.5 million shares being sold only represent 1.7 percent of AMC’s issued share capital and a small part of its normal daily trading volume.

“With our increased liquidity, an increasingly vaccinated population and the imminent release of blockbuster new movie titles, it is time for AMC to go on the offense again,” stated Aron.

Article continues below advertisement

Mudrick Capital acquisition

Jason Mudrick has founded several SPACs under his name. SPACs, or “blank-check” companies, raise capital in order to merge with another company. The first SPAC he formed, Mudrick Capital Acquisition, went public in 2018 and went on to acquire Hycroft Mining Holding.

The second SPAC headed by Mudrick, Mudrick Capital Acquisition II, filed with the SEC in October 2020 to raise up to $300 million in an IPO.

Article continues below advertisement
amc jason mudrick
Source: Getty Images

Jason Mudrick's success

Mudrick is the founder and chief investment officer of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Mudrick started the investment firm, which specializes in distressed credit investments, in 2009.

Mudrick Capital Management started with just $5 million in assets under management. As of May 2021, that total had grown to about $3.8 billion for primarily institutional clients.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

  • CONNECT with Market Realist
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Market Realist Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.