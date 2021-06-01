Mudrick Capital Is Buying Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC, the struggling major movie chain, is raising a fresh batch of funding through Mudrick Capital. On June 1, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc . (NYSE:AMC) announced a deal with Mudrick Capital Management to sell 8.5 million shares of its common stock.

AMC says that it's the largest movie exhibition chain not only in the U.S. but in Europe and worldwide with 950 theatre locations. Recently, the company has struggled like many entertainment industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic . AMC grabbed headlines in January when it was part of a short squeeze that raised prices of GameStop and AMC stock.

AMC and GameStop were both considered Reddit “meme stocks” because their stock prices rallied due to social media attention rather than official company news or developments. Over the past week, AMC stock increased again to an unusual high and neared the top price it reached in January.

Mudrick Capital's agreement with AMC

As the nation seems to be coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions are easing around the country, AMC is optimistic about the future of moviegoing. Part of AMC's movement forward is the partial sale to Mudrick Capital.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Mudrick Capital is under agreement to purchase 8.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $27.12 per share. AMC’s cash proceeds of $230.5 million will be used mainly to fund acquisitions of more theatre leases and other investments to help enhance consumer appeal of AMC theatres, according to the press release.

AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said that the transaction with Mudrick Capital would enable the company to “be aggressive in going after the most valuable theatre assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aron also noted that the deal is a positive one for the company shareholders. He said that the 8.5 million shares being sold only represent 1.7 percent of AMC’s issued share capital and a small part of its normal daily trading volume.

“With our increased liquidity, an increasingly vaccinated population and the imminent release of blockbuster new movie titles, it is time for AMC to go on the offense again,” stated Aron.