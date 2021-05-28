AMC Stock Could Rise More on Reddit Frenzy, Doesn’t Make It a Buy

After the new peak and the steep hike in AMC stock, it's natural to wonder where the stock will go next. In the short term, the stock could surge more in a typical short squeeze fashion. As share price rises, the shorts are forced to cover their positions even faster, which leads to a stock surge. This cycle continues until the short interest comes down to more reasonable levels. The short interest in AMC is still high compared to a typical stock. Therefore, it might continue to surge in short term. However, AMC is still a very speculative play and is apt only for investors with a high appetite for volatility.