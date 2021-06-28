Blackberry Stock Looks Like It Could Be a Good Buy—But Not Yet

To determine whether Blackberry is a good buy, we should look at the company's outlook. It has recently signed several partnerships and software advancements, including a major collaboration with Amazon Web Services for Blackberry IVY, automobile software set to revolutionize the industry. The rise of electric vehicles is also expected to boost demand for Blackberry's QNX software. Furthermore, Blackberry is making large strides in the cybersecurity market, where demand is growing as businesses migrate to cloud-based computing.

Blackberry is in talks to sell part of its patent portfolio, another catalyst that could propel its stock in the long term. However, investors should understand that due to the stock's Reddit rally, most of its near- and medium-term catalysts have been priced in many times over. Therefore, it might be better to wait for the Reddit frenzy to fade.