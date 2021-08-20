Should You Bet on AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock After the Crash?

With AMC's second-quarter earnings behind us, the news of a strong box office movie release could be the catalyst that triggers a squeeze in its stock. AMC is still one of the top trending stocks on Reddit, indicating a continued interest among retail traders.

AMC has signed an agreement with AT&T’s Warner Bros. studio for 2022 to show WB films for an exclusive 45-day theatrical window. Furthermore, the success of Free Guy over the weekend suggests there's latent demand for the large-screen experience among moviegoers. If Free Guy can perform well in the absence of streaming competition, then so can others. The Night House and Candyman are also being released exclusively in theaters.