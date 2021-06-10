Boom in Home Goods Sales Makes 1stDibs a Legit Buy

Online luxury goods marketplace 1stDibs.com (DIBS) started trading on Nasdaq on June 10 at $20 per share. The company plans to sell 5.75 million shares, which gives it a valuation of about $750 million.

Is 1stDibs worth it?

It’s too early to tell if 1stDibs is a good buy or not. Looking at the success of similar online home goods retailers, the industry is booming.

Online marketplace Etsy (ETSY) saw its stock price triple in 2020 from $45 to $122. Currently, it's trading at over $168 per share.

Online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair.com (W) also saw its stock share increase in 2020.

Overall, the furniture and home decor business flourished in 2020. Many people quarantined at home used their vacation funds to spruce up their homes.

Wayfair’s revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was up 49 percent and the sales on Overstock.com almost doubled, Yahoo Finance reports.

