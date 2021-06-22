IronSource’s (IS) Stock Forecast After the TBA Merger Looks Solid

TBA assigned IronSource a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $10.3 billion and an equity value of $11.1 billion. Based on this EV and IronSource’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 21.3x and 16.6x, respectively. The transaction values IronSource at much higher than the $1.56 billion it was valued at in its most recent private fundraising round in 2019.