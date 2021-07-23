Iron Stocks to Buy As Power Grid Batteries Get an Upgrade

Despite its international geography, BHP is a U.S.-listed public company . That makes it easy for American investors to play into the stock.

The large-cap company is currently sitting at more than $176 billion. The shares are up 43.69 percent over the last year and exceed the S&P 500 12-month total returns by a few percentage points. This investment works best over the long term, although swing-term positions could be beneficial if you read the market's buy and sell signals well.