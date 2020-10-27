Is Royal Caribbean Stock a Buy amid Upcoming Q3 Earnings?

Royal Caribbean has already instituted various financial transactions, including new common shares and convertible notes , to help it manage squashed revenue during 2020. The company will likely report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29.

Market analysts expect lower numbers in the earnings report. The quarterly consensus suggests that the EPS could be in the red by as much as -$4.92 or as little as -$4.56. Both of these numbers are below the company's EPS of $4.27 in the third quarter of 2019. However, the numbers are an improvement from the second quarter of 2020, when the company saw an EPS of -$6.13.