How High Can Tesla Stock Go After the Recent Pullback?

According to the consensus compiled by Market Beat, Tesla stock is covered by 35 Wall Street analysts. The stock has 12 ratings each for buy and hold, while 11 analysts recommending a sell. Overall, the verdict on TSLA is divided.

Tesla stock has always been polarizing with extreme views from both bulls and bears. Similarly, there's a wide variation in Tesla’s highest and lowest target price with $1,000 being the highest and $114 being the lowest. The average target price of $458.56 implies a potential downside of 25.8 percent for the stock.

Recently, Canaccord Genuity and UBS Group lowered their respective target prices for the stock.