Vaccine Maker Moderna Looks To Be Next To Receive the FDA’s Full Approval

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, much of the hope for stopping it has been in the hands of pharmaceutical research companies. One is Moderna Technologies, which has been at the forefront of therapeutic research for over a decade.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been one of a handful of vaccines used in 2021 to prevent infection with the coronavirus. In Nov. 2020, both Pfizer and Moderna announced positive clinical trials for their vaccines. Now, Moderna is a bit behind in one metric—the FDA's full approval.

Pfizer/BioNTech's FDA approval

The first and only COVID-19 shot to receive the FDA's full approval is the vaccine developed and manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech. Pfizer, which had filed a Biologics License Application in May 2021, announced its approval on Aug. 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Moderna Twitter

Up until yesterday, all of the approved vaccines for COVID-19 were only available under FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer all have had vaccines approved for emergency use, but only Pfizer now has full FDA approval. Full FDA approval means the company’s vaccine manufacturing process and clinical trial data have passed standards that are much more rigorous than those required for EUA.

Article continues below advertisement

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in Jul. 2021 that the difference between authorization and approval is not that new studies are done, but that approval hinges on tracking vaccine recipients for a longer period of time.

All steps of the vaccine process, plus close-up looks at the long-term safety and reliability of vaccines, are included in the journey to full FDA approval.