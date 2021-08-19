Facebook Gets Ready for Metaverse With Digital Crypto Wallet Novi

Novi wallet from Facebook is currently being built and users won't have access to it until the project is completed. However, users can start learning more about the easy-to-use digital wallet. They can even sign up for updates on its developments through the website.

Novi intends to provide seamless access and interaction in sending and receiving payments online. Novi will exist as both a standalone application and live on social applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, which makes sending money as easy as texting.