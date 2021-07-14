Precision Oncology Company Erasca Seeks IPO

Erasca, a company whose mission is to erase cancer, is looking to go public. What can investors expect? Will the IPO stock be a good pick?

The company filed paperwork July 12 for an IPO to raise up to $280 million through the sale of 17.5 million shares. The shares will be priced between $14 and $16. It would give the company a valuation of over $1.8 billion.

What is Erasca?

Erasca is a precision oncology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. These solid and liquid tumor cancers account for approximately 5.5 million new cases of cancer worldwide each year. Over 90 percent of RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers have limited or no treatment options.

“We are a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and company builders who are united by our mission to erase cancer and passionate about creating potentially life-saving precision oncology medicines singularly focused on targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway,” the company’s prospectus states.

Article continues below advertisement

The San Diego-based company is in the clinical stage of development on its products. According to the prospectus filed with the SEC, Erasca is pursuing three therapeutic strategies that might be used in combination to shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway.

Company representatives say that they expect to have four product candidates in the clinic within the next six quarters. The company also plans to file applications for new drugs with the FDA every 12–18 months over the next five years, according to the company prospectus.

Article continues below advertisement