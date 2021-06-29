Duolingo, Popular Language-Learning App, Plans to Go Public

The immensely popular language-learning app Duolingo has filed a prospectus with the SEC and plans to go public. The company, which offers language courses, saw great revenue increases in 2020, although its net losses also increased.

Duolingo started in 2011 with private beta testing and then launched to the public in 2012. TechCrunch noted that although the firm initially resisted the adoption of a subscription model due to a commitment to providing free language education, it now makes the majority of its revenue from subscriptions.

What does Duolingo do?

Duolingo was co-founded by Severin Hacker and Luis von Ahn. Von Ahn also created CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA and was a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. Hacker was a graduate student in 2009 when they created Duolingo. The firm is one of the most valuable private startups in Pittsburgh history.

Article continues below advertisement

Crunchbase reveals that Duolingo has raised $183.3 million to date. The major investors include Kleiner Perkins, Capital G, Drive Capital, General Atlantic, and Durable Capital Partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Duolingo offers 95 courses covering 38 distinct languages. Its offerings are available in the most commonly spoken languages like English, Spanish, and French, as well as a wide selection of rare or endangered languages.

Users can learn from the free version of the courses available on the Duolingo app or choose a paid subscription with benefits like no advertisements. CNBC noted that the company made 51 percent of its total revenue in 2020 from the Apple App Store and 19 percent from sales in the Google Play Store.

Article continues below advertisement

The company also offers its Duolingo English Test, or DET, which was responsible for 10 percent of its income last year. The advertising income comprised 17 percent of its 2020 revenue. Meanwhile, 73 percent of the company’s total 2020 revenue came from subscriptions.

Source: Duolingo Facebook

Article continues below advertisement